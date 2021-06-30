12:42
First plane with goods arrives in Bishkek from Turkmenistan

Cargo from Ashgabat city arrived in the country as part of implementation of the agreements reached during an official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Turkmenistan. Presidential press service reported.

Agreements were signed between the business circles of the two countries on June 27, 2021 at the Kyrgyz-Turkmen Economic Forum within the framework of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

Contracts were signed for the supply of vegetables, sanitary ware and food for a total amount of more than $ 21 million.

It was decided to cooperate in the development of production of clothing and footwear, investment activities and import-export operations between entrepreneurs of the two states. In accordance with the agreements, a plane from Turkmenabat with the cargo arrived in Bishkek the day before.

First deliveries under the signed contracts have begun.

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, met the cargo at the airport in Bishkek. He stressed that a new page of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan has been opened.

«It’s time to move from words to action. The cargo has arrived from Turkmenistan, which means that implementation of the agreements reached has already begun. I hope that our cooperation will only expand in the future,» Adylbek Kasymaliev added.
