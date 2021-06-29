Only a third of citizens successfully pass driving license exam in Kyrgyzstan

According to the results of five months of 2021, only 32.3 percent of those who came to take the exam for obtaining a driving license successfully passed it. Deputy Director of Unaa state institution Bakytbek Sheraliev told today at an online briefing.

According to him, 65 percent of applicants successfully passed the tests last year for the same period. It turns out that the percentage of people who have passed the exam has decreased by half this year.

«This is partly due to the fact that additional information systems have been launched since February 2021. We have stepped up identification control, carried out work on questions that are formed by the system during exams. We are trying to eliminate the influence of the human factor in the exams. These measures bring results,» Bakytbek Sheraliev told.