Autodrome for practical training of driving schools students to open in Bishkek

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov got acquainted with the project of an administrative building of a public service center, in the territory of which it is planned to build practical classes autodrome for students of driving schools. The Department for Public Relations and Mass Media of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sapar Isakov got acquainted with the activities of the Department of Registration of Vehicles and Drivers. The head of government inspected examination classes for obtaining driving licenses and the registration halls for motor vehicles.

The Chairman of the State Registration Service Dastan Dogoyev told that as of today, as part of the implementation of the governmental program «Zhany Doorgo-Kyrk Kadam» and in order to automate and improve the system of passing examinations at obtaining a driver’s license, a new unified automated information system for testing the drivers’ staff, which contains information about all types of driving schools, as well as the drivers, has been developed and introduced.

This measure will minimize the corruption risks associated with obtaining driving licenses, since the test questions will be selected randomly through a special system, and exclude the possibility of selecting an examination paper by examiners.

The head of the government instructed the State Agency of Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services jointly with the State Registration Service to study in detail the issue of allocating a land plot for the construction of the service center and to submit relevant proposals to the government.