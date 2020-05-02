School graduates announce collection of signatures for abolition of online exams

School graduates in Kyrgyzstan ask to cancel exams in online format. The petition was posted on Change.org.

According to creators of the document, it will be problematic to take the exams remotely. «Firstly, it is the technical part of the issue: poor communication, poor Internet, lack of gadgets and even computers, as well as the inability to purchase cameras. All this can lead to violation of the rules of the exam and will affect assessment of a graduate,» the petition says.

School graduates note that not everyone, especially in regions, where the Internet and communication is intermittent, has an opportunity to connect to programs and platforms. «Even online classes were difficult for us, because the connection was constantly breaking. What can we say about an exam?» they ask.

Creators of the petition also said that home conditions could affect the quality of an exam. «For example, it is the lack of a personal equipped room and even a workplace for an effective and honest exam. Some have to live with several people in a room. Where to place them during the exam? What to do with pets? We do not get the necessary level of knowledge during distance learning that we could get at school, face to face with the teacher,» they write.

Graduates proposed to carry out final certification on the basis of annual assessments in subjects.

Recall, all educational institutions of the republic switched to distance learning since April 8.