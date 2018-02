Illegal issue of a driving license of D category (bus) was detected in Zhaiyl district. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

According to its information, an instructor of a driving school in Zhaiyl district received from a citizen 10,000 soms as a reward for provision of a certificate on the retraining of drivers and assistance in obtaining a driving license without training and examination.

A criminal case was opened on the fact. The investigation is underway.