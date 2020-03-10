09:47
Cost of driving licenses reduced in Kyrgyzstan

Cost of services of Unaa state institution for registration and issue of driving licenses, as well as re-registration of a vehicle from another region was reduced in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Registration Service reported.

The cost was reduced by 184 soms from March 1, 2020. The new driving license will cost 540 soms (including bank fee) instead of 724 soms, deregistration of motor vehicles without going to the region at the place of registration — 1,716 soms instead of 1,900 soms.

The SRS added that the cost reduction became possible due to the exclusion from the list of paid services of «deregistration of motor vehicles without going to the region at the place of registration, using communication services» and «formation of database of drivers.»

The state service clarified that the calculations are presented without tax fees and non-tax payments. Their size depends on the engine power and the year of manufacture of an engine transport vehicle.
