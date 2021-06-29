12:15
Sadyr Japarov meets with Emomali Rahmon to hold official negotiations

Official meeting ceremony of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon took place in Dushanbe city. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The cortege with Sadyr Japarov drove up to the Palace of Nations, where he was met by Emomali Rahmon. The heads of state greeted each other, then the commander of the guard of honor gave a greeting report to the leaders of the countries, after which the national anthems of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were played.

Then Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon walked along the guard of honor and introduced the members of the delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The official welcome ceremony ended with a solemn march of the guard of honor company.

After that, Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon went to the Palace of Nations to hold talks in a tete-a-tete format.
