Agreements remain in force: Tengiz Bolturuk meets with Kumtor’s suppliers

On June 25, 2021, the Procurement and Logistics Department of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC (KGC) held a large meeting with the company’s existing local suppliers — representatives of more than 40 different firms and organizations in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the company reports.

Tengiz Bolturuk, KGC Interim External Manager, said in his welcoming speech that he had invited Kumtor contractors to get acquainted and discuss current cooperation as well as plans for the future. It was noted that after the introduction of temporary external management, the Kumtor mine continues to operate normally, all the company arrangements and agreements remain in force and will be implemented. At the same time, many previous work approaches are currently being revised at KGC, including in matters related to the company’s supplies. Special emphasis will be placed on compliance with safety regulations and anti-corruption measures.

Tengiz Bolturuk thanked Kumtor’s suppliers for their long-term cooperation and reaching an important milestone — 3 years LTI free.

«This is a remarkable result. In turn, Kumtor intends to invest even more funds and make extra efforts to take additional measures to ensure safe working conditions,» Tengiz Bolturuk emphasized.

«During the meeting, an open and constructive dialogue was held with representatives of local suppliers of goods and services. KGC employees demonstrated statistics indicators used to evaluate the performance of contractors, answered the suppliers’ questions of interest, and discussed other topics important for the suppliers,» press service of the company reports.
