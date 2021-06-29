Results of Sadyr Japarov's visit to Turkmenistan summed up

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Economy and Finance Akylbek Japarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ruslan Kazakbaev summed up the results of the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Turkmenistan.

Akylbek Japarov noted that the signed documents on trade and economic cooperation and its expansion would give great dynamism to economic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. At the same time, to date, the parties cannot boast of a large volume of trade. It grew by 15-30 percent last year, but amounted to only $ 11.7 million.

The Presidents set the task for the indicator to grow by 10-20 percent.

«The Turkmen side is ready to construct a building for a trading house of Turkmenistan. I think this will have a fruitful effect on our production workers and manufacturers. It is planned to build a five-star hotel-health resort in Issyk-Kul region. Our delegation has been invited in the first ten days of August to see how these projects are progressing in Turkmenistan. If our delegation considers it necessary, then the construction of the health resort will begin this year,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He stressed that the visit can be called successful. Many documents were signed, an agreement was reached on transport logistics; issues and requests of the Kyrgyz side in the field of gas and electricity supply to the country were resolved.

This suggests that we have gained access to the gas and electricity market of Turkmenistan. Akylbek Japarov

He believes that this will help solve the problem of deficit in the autumn-winter period in Kyrgyzstan.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev also assessed Sadyr Japarov’s official visit to Turkmenistan as successful.

«Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan are strategic partners and fraternal peoples. We also actively cooperate and are reliable partners within the UN, OSCE, the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, the CIS and other multilateral platforms,» the minister said.

Ruslan Kazakbaev said that during the talks, issues of international security were also discussed — these are issues of modern challenges and threats.

The parties discussed the situation in Afghanistan, issues of combating drug trafficking and international terrorism and extremism.

Ruslan Kazakbaev added that the issues of cooperation in the field of energy were raised. There is a preliminary agreement on the supply of natural gas and electricity to Kyrgyzstan through the territories of neighboring republics at prices acceptable for the country. It is important to note that all the issues and agreements were in line with the friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries.