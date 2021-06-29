Sadyr Japarov's visit to Turkmenistan: 15 documents signed

Within the framework of the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Turkmenistan, documents were signed aimed at strengthening and developing Kyrgyz-Turkmen bilateral cooperation in various fields. Press service of the head of state reported.

During the talks, the heads of the two states reached agreements on a number of issues, including the creation of a Kyrgyz-Turkmen Development Fund with an authorized capital of $ 100 million to support joint business projects, the supply of Turkmen gas and electricity to Kyrgyzstan in the autumn-winter period, construction of a Kyrgyz-Turkmen trading house in Bishkek and a health complex with a five-star hotel in Issyk-Kul region.

Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a joint statement.

In addition, the following documents were signed:

An Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Turkmenistan on industrial cooperation;

A Memorandum of understanding in the field of youth policy between the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Policy of Turkmenistan;

A Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of environmental protection between the State Committee for Ecology and Climate of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan;

A Memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy and Industry of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan;

A Memorandum of cooperation between the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic in Chui region and the khyakimlik of Mary velayat of Turkmenistan;

A Memorandum of understanding between the Academy of Public Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Turkmenistan;

A Memorandum of understanding between the Kyrgyz State Technical University named after Razzakov and the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Construction;

An action plan for cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of emergency situations between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan for 2021–2025;

An action plan between the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Policy of Turkmenistan in the field of sports for 2021-2024;

An action plan for 2021–2023 on implementation of the agreement between the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of culture dated November 11, 2014;

A protocol on amendments and additions to the agreement between the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic and the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography on joint cooperation in the field of film production, television and radio broadcasting dated August 23, 2018;

Program of trade and economic cooperation between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Turkmenistan for 2021–2023;

Program of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan for 2021–2022;

Protocol on amendments and additions to the agreement between the Governments of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan on mutual trips of citizens dated March 6, 2000.

«The signed documents are aimed at strengthening, developing, expanding and harmonizing economic, scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan,» the statement said.