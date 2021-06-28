19:27
USD 84.66
EUR 101.11
RUB 1.17
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to open Consulates General in St. Petersburg and Kazan

Two Consulates General of Kyrgyzstan may appear in Russia. Deputy Foreign Minister of the country Aibek Artykbaev announced at a meeting of the Committee on Social Issues, Education, Science, Culture and Health of the Parliament.

According to him, the possibility of their opening in St. Petersburg and Kazan cities is currently being discussed. «We have two Consulates General now — in Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk,» he said.

Aibek Artykbaev added that their opening would improve the ability to protect Kyrgyzstanis in Russia. «According to the data of the Migration Service of the Russian Federation, there are about 700,000 of our citizens in Russia. The same number of people stay there without registration — no one will give the exact figure,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/199175/
views: 140
Print
Related
At least 20 citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained in St. Petersburg
Vladimir Putin extends period of stay of migrants in Russia
Three Kyrgyzstanis injured in explosion at gas filling station in Novosibirsk
Russia not to extend easing of requirements for migrants from Kyrgyzstan
Russia to vaccinate labor migrants against coronavirus
Kyrgyzstani attacking taxi drivers in Tver city detained in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani with heroin arrested in Odintsovo near Moscow
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan dies in St. Petersburg
10-year-old Kyrgyzstani falls out of high-rise building window in St. Petersburg
Mass brawl between migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, occurs in Moscow
Popular
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor
Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
Kyrgyzstan extends period of registration of foreigners Kyrgyzstan extends period of registration of foreigners
Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport
28 June, Monday
18:35
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on ga...
18:19
Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free
18:12
Azamat Sakiyev appointed General Director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu
18:03
Kyrgyzstan plans to open Consulates General in St. Petersburg and Kazan
17:49
Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan