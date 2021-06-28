Kyrgyzstan plans to open Consulates General in St. Petersburg and Kazan

Two Consulates General of Kyrgyzstan may appear in Russia. Deputy Foreign Minister of the country Aibek Artykbaev announced at a meeting of the Committee on Social Issues, Education, Science, Culture and Health of the Parliament.

According to him, the possibility of their opening in St. Petersburg and Kazan cities is currently being discussed. «We have two Consulates General now — in Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk,» he said.

Aibek Artykbaev added that their opening would improve the ability to protect Kyrgyzstanis in Russia. «According to the data of the Migration Service of the Russian Federation, there are about 700,000 of our citizens in Russia. The same number of people stay there without registration — no one will give the exact figure,» he added.