7 companies extracting gravel at border with Kazakhstan could lose licenses

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan demands to revoke licenses of companies extracting gravel near the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. It was announced today at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Security and Defense of the Parliament.

According to the deputy Kanybek Imanaliev, extraction is taking place in several places along Chu river.

«There is a law which says that such works cannot be carried out 500 meters from the border. We must revoke their licenses. After all, the riverbed of the Chu river is changing along with the border,» the deputy said.

According to the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Urmatbek Shamyrkanov, seven companies are taking away gravel at the border and the State Committee for National Security is working to suspend their licenses.
link: https://24.kg/english/199167/
views: 81
