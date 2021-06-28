New Regional Head of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan for EBRD appointed

Ayten Rustamova has been appointed a Regional Head of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Official website of the bank reports.

Ayten Rustamova is a citizen of Azerbaijan. She joined the EBRD in 2001 and held various positions at the Baku office of the bank. In 2017, she became the head of the EBRD in Tajikistan. Ayten Rustamova holds a master’s degree in foreign languages ​​from the Azerbaijan State University of Languages ​​and a master’s degree in international business from Khazar University (Azerbaijan) in partnership with Georgia State University (Atlanta, USA).

It is noted that she will take up her duties on September 1, 2021.

«I am very pleased to stay in Central Asia, where I have been working for the past four years. The need for EBRD knowledge and resources I am about to share has grown significantly in the post-COVID-19 environment in the countries. I will work closely with partners in all countries to promote green, inclusive, digital and life-changing projects that will help make all of these economies more resilient. This is a challenge that I am really looking forward to,» Ayten Rustamova commented on her appointment.

Ayten Rustamova will replace Neil McKain, who is returning to the bank’s headquarters in London.

To date, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has invested €738 million in 198 projects in Kyrgyzstan, €765 million in 144 projects in the economy of Tajikistan and €290 million in 85 projects in Turkmenistan.

The EBRD office is in Bishkek.