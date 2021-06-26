Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in near future

Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova discussed the issues of purchase of the vaccine with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Du Dewen. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of interaction between the two states to combat COVID-19.

It is noted that 150,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, provided by the Chinese side at no cost, will soon be delivered to the republic.

«We ask you to assist in purchase of the Chinese vaccine by the Kyrgyz side. We express our hope for the soonest solution of these issues,» Zhyldyz Bakashova said.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen assured the Kyrgyz side of providing assistance in resolving the issues raised.