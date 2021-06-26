15:30
USD 84.66
EUR 101.11
RUB 1.17
English

Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in near future

Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova discussed the issues of purchase of the vaccine with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Du Dewen. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of interaction between the two states to combat COVID-19.

It is noted that 150,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, provided by the Chinese side at no cost, will soon be delivered to the republic.

«We ask you to assist in purchase of the Chinese vaccine by the Kyrgyz side. We express our hope for the soonest solution of these issues,» Zhyldyz Bakashova said.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen assured the Kyrgyz side of providing assistance in resolving the issues raised.
link: https://24.kg/english/199017/
views: 141
Print
Related
Single dose Sputnik Light vaccine registered in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: List of polyclinics vaccinating with Sputnik V in Bishkek
Health Ministry tells about conditions for Turkish vaccine trials in Kyrgyzstan
Turkish Turkovac vaccine trials to be conducted also in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy PM of Kazakhstan refutes information about supply of QazVac to Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan allocates QazVac coronavirus vaccine to Kyrgyzstan
China offers option to speed up passage of goods
Third wave of COVID-19: Croatia to provide Kyrgyzstan with vaccine
Sadyr Japarov and Dmitry Kozak discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccine
Kyrgyzstan awaits AstraZeneca vaccine from South Korea
Popular
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor
Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
Turkish Turkovac vaccine trials to be conducted also in Kyrgyzstan Turkish Turkovac vaccine trials to be conducted also in Kyrgyzstan
Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport
26 June, Saturday
14:01
Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in near future Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in near...
13:32
British Ambassador about Kumtor: Investors cannot work in unpredictability
12:24
High-mountain border post in At-Bashi to be connected to electricity supply
12:13
Zamir Rakiev elected new mufti of Kyrgyzstan
11:58
Corruption at airport: Emir Chukuev's detention extended