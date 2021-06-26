Corruption at airport: Emir Chukuev's detention extended

Detention of ex-head of Manas airport, Emir Chukuev, was extended until August 6. Lawyer Mairambek Zhumabekov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the decision was made by the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek.

«My client was detained in February. Since that moment, not a single investigative action has been carried out with him. The investigation did not even establish the amount of damage. Emir Chukuev is a colonel of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), but he is being kept in the detention center 1. This is fundamentally wrong, since he is a carrier of classified data, state secrets. What if the other defendants press him and he reveals these secrets? If he is to be kept in custody, then in the remand prison of SCNS,» Mairambek Zhumabekov said.

The former president of Manas Management Company CJSC Nursultan Belekov, former heads of the Board and Board of Directors of Manas International Airport OJSC Emir Chukuev and Albek Ibraimov are named in this criminal case. The latter is on the run, and Nursultan Belekov was placed under house arrest after.

The Prosecutor General’s Office, together with the Transport Prosecutor’s Office, previously revealed a systematic scheme for provision of benefits to a foreign company for cargo handling of international flights by the responsible persons of Manas Management Company CJSC. The damage to the state amounted to 139,598,681 soms.