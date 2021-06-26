Uzbekistan tightens restrictions due to growth in coronavirus incidence

By the decision of the Republican Special Commission for Fight against Coronavirus in Uzbekistan, existing quarantine restrictions are being tightened and additional quarantine restrictions are imposed. Press service of the Ministry of Health of the republic reports.

From June 28 to July 12, restrictions are imposed on entry into Tashkent from neighboring regions by vehicles (cars and buses) «in absence of an urgent need.»

In addition, from June 28, all entertainment facilities throughout the country (restaurants, nightclubs, karaoke, billiard rooms and Internet clubs, catering points — cafes, canteens and teahouses) will work from 8.00 to 20.00.

«At the same time, the number of visitors in these establishments should not exceed 50 percent of the total capacity,» the statement says.