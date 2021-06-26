10:56
USD 84.66
EUR 101.11
RUB 1.17
English

Uzbekistan tightens restrictions due to growth in coronavirus incidence

By the decision of the Republican Special Commission for Fight against Coronavirus in Uzbekistan, existing quarantine restrictions are being tightened and additional quarantine restrictions are imposed. Press service of the Ministry of Health of the republic reports.

From June 28 to July 12, restrictions are imposed on entry into Tashkent from neighboring regions by vehicles (cars and buses) «in absence of an urgent need.»

In addition, from June 28, all entertainment facilities throughout the country (restaurants, nightclubs, karaoke, billiard rooms and Internet clubs, catering points — cafes, canteens and teahouses) will work from 8.00 to 20.00.

«At the same time, the number of visitors in these establishments should not exceed 50 percent of the total capacity,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/198992/
views: 120
Print
Related
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
8,919 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,013 - in serious condition
36 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
892 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 119,873 in total
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan halves price of PCR test
Scientists to assess level of herd immunity to coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
UN to help Kyrgyzstan with projects on combatting coronavirus
All strains of coronavirus circulate in Kyrgyzstan
Surge in number of calls to ambulance service registered in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 179.9 million people globally
Popular
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor
Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
Turkish Turkovac vaccine trials to be conducted also in Kyrgyzstan Turkish Turkovac vaccine trials to be conducted also in Kyrgyzstan
Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport
26 June, Saturday
10:51
8,919 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,013 - in serious condition 8,919 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,01...
10:46
36 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:42
892 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 119,873 in total
10:36
Single dose Sputnik Light vaccine registered in Kyrgyzstan
10:18
Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Armenia
25 June, Friday
18:17
Kumtor sums up operating results of first month of temporary external management