COVID-19: Sputnik V vaccine available for all citizens regardless of age

Sputnik V vaccine is now available in Bishkek for all citizens regardless of age. The Family Medicine Center No. 7 confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the center, permission for vaccination of all age groups was given at the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis, but there is no order. To date, the Family Medicine Center No. 7 has more than 2,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Gulnara Tashibekova, head physician of the Family Medicine Center, reported on Facebook that vaccination is being carried out there. According to her, the vaccination center is open until 22.00, but she advises to come early.

Citizens should have a passport, regardless of the place of registration.

The last batch included 80,000 doses of the Russian vaccine. Only people over 60 years old, with chronic diseases and medical workers were vaccinated earlier.