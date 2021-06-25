13:28
Supporters of Orhan Inandi continue rallies near Government House in Bishkek

Supporters of the missing president of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi continue to hold rallies near the Government House in Bishkek.

About 300 people participate in the protest today. Protesters demand from authorities to provide information about the search for the missing person. Nothing has been known about him since May 31.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband.

An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.

The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan denied the information of the wife of the missing Orhan Inandi, Reikhan Inandi, that he is being held in the building of the diplomatic mission.
