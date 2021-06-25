Kyrgyzstan extends period of registration of foreigners

Period of validity of registration of foreign citizens or stateless persons is temporarily extended for the period of the state of emergency and / or emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, foreign citizens and stateless persons who have a desire to stay on the territory of the republic are obliged to renew their registration within 10 working days from the date of cancellation of the emergency situation or the state of emergency.

The ministry asks citizens to refrain from visiting crowded places.