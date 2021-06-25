10:23
USD 84.66
EUR 100.96
RUB 1.17
English

Kyrgyzstan extends period of registration of foreigners

Period of validity of registration of foreign citizens or stateless persons is temporarily extended for the period of the state of emergency and / or emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, foreign citizens and stateless persons who have a desire to stay on the territory of the republic are obliged to renew their registration within 10 working days from the date of cancellation of the emergency situation or the state of emergency.

The ministry asks citizens to refrain from visiting crowded places.
link: https://24.kg/english/198849/
views: 119
Print
Related
Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan
Supreme Court mitigates sentence for citizen of Afghanistan Kamran Shenwari
Criminal case on beating medical student from Pakistan dropped
Stabbed foreign student dies in hospital
Resident of Chui region stabs foreigner with knife out of jealousy
Foreigners detained for illegal migration to Kyrgyzstan
Foreigner accused of torturing his wife acquitted in Kyrgyzstan
KSMA: Online education of foreign students was not stopped
Foreigners take away means of subsistence from local entrepreneurs
Foreigner robbed in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Manas airport steps up security measures Manas airport steps up security measures
Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized
Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget
Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek
25 June, Friday
09:53
Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan tests positive for COVID-19 Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan tests positive for COV...
09:43
Kyrgyzstan extends period of registration of foreigners
09:31
Lawyer Davran Kasymov placed under house arrest
09:26
KAMAZ to study issue of possible production of buses in Kyrgyzstan
09:19
Ambassadors of foreign states leave for Kumtor
24 June, Thursday
19:09
Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
19:01
Supreme Court overturns conviction of Kamchybek Tashiev's brother
18:46
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of 11 countries
17:10
Sadyk Sher-Niyaz becomes Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to France
17:02
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor