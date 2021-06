President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Sadyk Sher-Niyaz an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to France. Presidential press service reported.

Sadyk Sher-Niyaz also became a Permanent Delegate of the republic to UNESCO.

Sadyr Japarov also signed another decree, appointing Kairat Osmonaliev an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan.