738 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 117,284 in total

At least 738 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 360 people got infected in Bishkek, 93 — in Osh city, 51 — in Chui region, 108 — in Osh region, 4 — in Talas region, 5 — in Naryn region, 26 — Issyk-Kul region, 60 — in Jalal-Abad region and 31 — in Batken region.

The spread rate (reproductive number Rt) is 1.4 — that is how many people one patient can infect. Figure above one indicates that there is an increase in the incidence.

In total, 117,284 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
