Kazakhstan has allocated QazVac vaccine against coronavirus to Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he previously held negotiations on this matter with the Minister of Health and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan. The vaccine will arrive on Friday. «It’s based on Sputnik V, it’s safe. Every Kyrgyzstani will be able to get vaccinated,» he said.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev added that the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will also arrive in two or three days. «It is transported by a charter flight,» he said.

Only the Russian Sputnik V vaccine is available in Kyrgyzstan now. People over 60 years old, with chronic diseases and medical workers can get vaccinated.