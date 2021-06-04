18:43
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan asks Kazakhstan to help with vaccine

Kyrgyzstan asks neighboring Kazakhstan for help with a coronavirus vaccine. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he talked with his Kazakh counterpart and the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«Kazakhstan is ready to provide humanitarian aid. The vaccine is being produced there jointly with Russia. We plan to ask for 500,000 doses, we hope they will give at least 100,000 doses,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He noted that there should be no difficulties with transporting the vaccine from the Republic of Kazakhstan. «There is no need to look for a plane to transport the vaccine. It is enough to have refrigerators,» the official added.

At least 86,072 vaccinated have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of June 4, including with the second dose — 40,200.
