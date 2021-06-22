10:30
Russian multimillionaire Alexander Lebedev visits Kumtor

Russian multimillionaire Alexander Lebedev announced his visit to Kumtor mine. He wrote about it on his Instagram page.

Alexander Lebedev noted that the proceeds from development of the mine amounted to about $ 12 billion. At the same time, Kyrgyzstan officially received not more than several hundred million dollars. When asked by users whether Alexander Lebedev was going to put things right at Kumtor, he replied that the President Sadyr Japarov would deal with it.

Alexander Lebedev is a Russian entrepreneur, public and political figure, and a writer. He is a Chairman of the Board of Directors of National Reserve Corporation CJSC, former deputy of the State Duma, deputy of Slobodskoy District Duma.
