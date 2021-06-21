Limit for irrigation water imposed in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

Water supply intakes in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan will be closed at night in the coming days. Deputy Director of the State Agency for Water Resources Abdylbai Zhailobaev announced at a briefing.

These restrictions, he said, are being imposed so that irrigation water reaches Zhaiyl and Panfilov districts through the Chui canal.

«In view of the drought, we decided that for a couple of days we would close the water supply intakes at night so that water would accumulate and reach the end districts. We will open them again in the morning,» Abdylbai Zhailobaev said.

Level of water in the rivers of Chui region is 2.5 times lower than the norm due to drought. About 300 farmers from Chui region gathered in front of the Government House in Bishkek earlier. They demanded to solve the problem of irrigation water shortage. However, the problem has not been resolved to this day.

Later, residents of the capital’s residential areas Kirgiziya-1 and Ala-Too also held a similar protest.