16:47
USD 84.55
EUR 102.57
RUB 1.18
English

Water level in rivers of Chui region 2.5 times below norm

Water level in the rivers of Chui region fell 2-2.5 times below the norm. Director of the State Agency for Water Resources Almaz Sokeev told at a press conference in Bishkek.

«Since May 20, the water reservoirs have been filled and began to discharge water. Unfortunately, due to the drought, the water level in the rivers has dropped 2-2.5 times compared to last year. There is no melting of glaciers. Air temperature in the mountains remains low. Last week we were forced to provide water for irrigation to the districts in turns, as we could not bring it to the most remote districts, to the lower zones of Chui region,» he said.

According to Almaz Sokeev, about 30 percent of water is lost due to filtration in canals.

«Most of the farms use earth canals. This also affects water loss. In addition, in recent years, the cultivation of crops requiring frequent watering has sharply increased. This is also one of the factors for increased water consumption,» he said.

According to the specialist, water is distributed so that its reserves are enough until the end of the field irrigation season.

He also reminded that negotiations are underway with the Qatar Charity Foundation and other donors on the restoration and drilling of new wells in Chui region. In total, it is planned to commission 100 new water sources.

About 300 farmers from Chui region gathered in front of the Government House in Bishkek earlier. They demanded to solve the problem of irrigation water shortage.
link: https://24.kg/english/197881/
views: 110
Print
Related
People ready to block government thoroughfare due to lack of irrigation water
Kyrgyzstan's reservoirs cover less than quarter of irrigated land
Lack of irrigation water: 300 farmers hold rally in Bishkek
Lack of irrigation water: Residents of Chui region in despair
Farmers complain of critical shortage of irrigation water
Farmers from Chui region hold rally in Bishkek
Irrigation system rehabilitation project nearing completion in Uzgen district
More than 5,000 farms in Chui region left without irrigation water
Popular
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation
Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek
Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region
619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total 619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total
16 June, Wednesday
16:22
Kyrgyz farmers to be able to export livestock from early July Kyrgyz farmers to be able to export livestock from earl...
16:07
Tajik military detain and rob human rights defender from Kyrgyzstan
15:56
Water level in rivers of Chui region 2.5 times below norm
15:20
Almaz Baketaev resigns as First Vice Mayor of Bishkek
14:40
Carrots for 100 soms: Agriculture Ministry explains rise in prices