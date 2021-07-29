Irrigation problems: Farmers of Chui region hold another rally

Farmers from Chui region of Kyrgyzstan hold another rally due to the lack of irrigation water. About 200 local residents gathered near Ak-Zhol village.

«We have been sitting without irrigation water for several days. The harvest dries up in the fields. People from nearby villages, from Ak-Zhol, Manas, Dacha SU and other villages of Sokuluk district gathered here. We demand to give us water,» a farmer said.

Agricultural producers faced serious problems due to low water period and drought. According to officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, harvest of all types of crops is expected to decline by 25 percent this year.