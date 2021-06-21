16:07
China offers option to speed up passage of goods

The Chinese side proposed a mechanism for accelerated passage of goods and vehicles through Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints. The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The mechanism was discussed by experts and representatives of state bodies of the two countries. As a result of the negotiations, the Kyrgyz side supported the proposal of the PRC, taking into account individual remarks. Some proposals were also made on implementation of the mechanism. China also provided data on measures to increase the volume of goods and vehicles transported through Torugart checkpoint and Irkeshtam checkpoint.

«As a result of the meeting, the parties reached an agreement on creation of a coordination group to carry out joint activities for prevention and control of the epidemic and to coordinate the activities of working groups, as well as creation of working groups at the level of representatives of territorial divisions of state regulatory bodies and local self-government bodies to promptly resolve problematic issues,» the statement says.
