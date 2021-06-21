11:27
Kyrgyzstan plans to re-establish high-level ties with Moldova and Ukraine

Kyrgyzstan intends to re-establish high-level ties with Moldova and Ukraine. It became known after the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev with the acting Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova Aureliu Ciocoi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in the framework of the first Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which was held under the motto «Innovative Diplomacy: a New Era, New Approaches».

During the conversation, the parties noted the need to renew ties at the highest level and at the level of intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation. They agreed that the countries have great potential for increasing trade turnover, development of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, logistics and business contacts.

Ruslan Kazakbaev informed about creation of the Ministry of Investment of the Kyrgyz Republic, readiness to organize a business forum and drew attention to the importance of resumption of the Kyrgyz-Moldovan and Kyrgyz-Ukrainian inter-ministerial consultations.

He appealed to the Moldovan and Ukrainian sides to support the candidacy of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025, as well as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027-2028.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic also noted the importance of further progressive development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, which the Kyrgyz Republic considers as an integral part of the entire complex of bilateral relations. He asked to speed up consideration of a number of draft agreements previously sent to the Moldovan side.

The forum was attended by heads of state, government and foreign affairs agencies of more than 40 countries of Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America, international organizations, politicians, political scientists, representatives of international business circles and the media.
