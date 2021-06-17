Death of child in orphanage: Deputy Education Minister reprimanded

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers Zhyldyz Bakashova held a meeting to study the circumstances of the death of Igor Yakunin, an inmate of Voenno-Antonovka orphanage. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to Bakashova, in order to prevent violations in residential institutions, the relevant state body must constantly carry out prevention of offenses and violence among its inmates and staff.

«This is a sad incident that should no longer take place in social institutions where children are under state care. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has to take this incident under special control and conduct a thorough investigation,» Zhyldyz Bakashova said.

As a result of the meeting, it was decided to severely reprimand the Deputy Minister of Education and Science in charge of children’s social institutions Nadira Dzhusupbekova.

The Ministry of Education has been instructed to consider the issue of dismissal of the director of Voenno-Antonovka orphanage and a responsible specialist of the ministry; take disciplinary measures against the head of the relevant department of the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Health has been instructed to consider the issue of dismissal of the director of the Center for General Medical Aid in Sokuluk district, to take disciplinary measures against the head of the Social Development Department of Sokuluk district.

The following instructions were given after the meeting:

— The Ministry of Internal Affairs to investigate the aforementioned incident.

In order to rehabilitate the inmates of the Voenno-Antonovka orphanage:

— The Ministry of Education was instructed to provide children with summer vacation;

— The Ministry of Health was instructed to promptly provide the children with appropriate psychological assistance;

— The Ministry of Education, together with the Ministry of Health, to develop a plan for the accelerated optimization of Voenno-Antonovka orphanage;

— The Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in order to prevent similar cases in residential institutions, to constantly carry out measures to prevent offenses and violence among children and staff.

Igor Yakunin died on June 1. Head of the League of Defenders of the Rights of the Child Nazgul Turdubekova reported about death of the child in Voenno-Antonovka orphanage. According to the preliminary version, the boy died after being beaten by an older teenager. The staff of orphanage tried to hide the fact of the death. The Ombudsman demanded to dismiss the director of the institution.