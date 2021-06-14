Teenager dies in Voenno-Antonovka orphanage

A teenager died in Voenno-Antonovka orphanage on June 1. Head of the League of Defenders of the Rights of the Child Nazgul Turdubekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, according to the preliminary version, the boy died after being beaten by an older teenager.

«The fact became known to the public only today. The director of the institution has not been brought to justice,» Nazgul Turdubekova said.

She reminded that a similar case had previously occurred in the Belovodsky Psychoneurological Boarding School, where the child died as a result of beating. The director was also not held liable. «Such cases occur because these children are orphans, there is no one to intercede for them, they are unprotected,» Nazgul Turdubekova noted.

The deceased, she said, had an older brother. He graduated from the Voenno-Antonovka orphanage. The mother is limited in parental rights.