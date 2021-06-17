12:34
Citizen of Uzbekistan killed in traffic accident on Osh – Batken - Isfana road

A citizen of Uzbekistan died in a traffic accident on Osh — Batken — Isfana road. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

A BMW car’s tire burst at the 158th kilometer of the road and it turned over. As a result, the 43-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan died at the scene. In addition, a citizen of the Republic of Uzbekistan,42, and a Kyrgyz citizen, 30, were injured.

The injured were taken to the hospital in Kadamdzhai district by ambulance. The body of the deceased was handed over to police officers.
