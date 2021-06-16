Two miners killed in mine collapse in Suzak district

Two miners were killed in the mine face collapse in Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The incident took place in a mine located on Oruktu site in Markai village. As a result of the face collapse, two miners died under the rubble.

Rescuer of the Ministry of Emergency Situations carried the bodies of two victims out of the mine. One was 46 years old, the other — 48. The bodies of the men were handed over to relatives.