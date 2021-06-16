12:09
USD 84.55
EUR 102.57
RUB 1.18
English

Two miners killed in mine collapse in Suzak district

Two miners were killed in the mine face collapse in Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The incident took place in a mine located on Oruktu site in Markai village. As a result of the face collapse, two miners died under the rubble.

Rescuer of the Ministry of Emergency Situations carried the bodies of two victims out of the mine. One was 46 years old, the other — 48. The bodies of the men were handed over to relatives.
link: https://24.kg/english/197829/
views: 89
Print
Related
20-year-old guy dies after mine collapse in Sulyukta
Problems with investors: How Kyrgyzstan’s authorities can change situation
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Body of 37-year-old man killed at collapsed mine found in Sulyukta
Kyrgyzstani goes missing after mine collapse in Sulyukta
Pedestrian crossing collapse in Moscow Oblast: Injured operated on
Man dies in mine in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan
Four people die in Sulyukta mine
Fire breaks out at mine in Sulyukta
Four miners die of gas poisoning in Sulukta
Popular
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation
Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek
Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region
619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total 619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total
16 June, Wednesday
11:51
Two miners killed in mine collapse in Suzak district Two miners killed in mine collapse in Suzak district
11:26
National football team of Kyrgyzstan not to get to World Cup
11:07
People ready to block government thoroughfare due to lack of irrigation water
10:32
Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Afghanistan at CAFA U-20
10:25
Businessman Genrikh Balyan detained in Bishkek