13:11
USD 84.71
EUR 102.58
RUB 1.17
English

Hearing-impaired children to undergo free surgeries

Children with hearing impairments will undergo free surgeries. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The issue was discussed the day before by the head of the ministry Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and the Ambassador of Qatar Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti.

The operations will be performed by Qatari and Kyrgyz specialists on the basis of the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare.

According to the Ambassador, three highly qualified specialists will arrive in Bishkek for an operation — cochlear implantation on June 23. The Qatari side will cover all the costs associated with the operations, as well as provide cochlear implants.

In total, Qatar is donating 150 cochlear implants for children. «At least 50 surgeries will be carried out until the end of the year, the rest — in 2022-2023. If necessary, the possibility of allocation of additional 50 implants will be considered,» the ministry noted.

At the first stage, it is planned to operate on 29 hearing-impaired children.

A cochlear implant is a medical device that acts directly on the auditory nerve to compensate for hearing loss in some patients with large or severe sensorineural hearing loss.
link: https://24.kg/english/197692/
views: 113
Print
Related
Mobile applications for hearing-impaired children developed in Kyrgyzstan
First audiologist’s office opens in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan conducts “Illegal Alien” operation
PM asked to equip audio classrooms for hearing-impaired children
Popular
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation
Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek
Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region
Every fourth resident of Kyrgyzstan is poor Every fourth resident of Kyrgyzstan is poor
15 June, Tuesday
13:08
514 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 111,343 in total 514 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
13:03
Fuel truck overturns on Bishkek - Osh highway
12:56
COVID-19: Shopping centers in Bishkek ready to assist in vaccination
12:40
Lynx from Karakol Zoo dies of pneumonia
12:36
Torture in Kyrgyzstan: 10 percent of citizens faced abuse