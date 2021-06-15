Hearing-impaired children to undergo free surgeries

Children with hearing impairments will undergo free surgeries. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The issue was discussed the day before by the head of the ministry Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and the Ambassador of Qatar Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti.

The operations will be performed by Qatari and Kyrgyz specialists on the basis of the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare.

According to the Ambassador, three highly qualified specialists will arrive in Bishkek for an operation — cochlear implantation on June 23. The Qatari side will cover all the costs associated with the operations, as well as provide cochlear implants.

In total, Qatar is donating 150 cochlear implants for children. «At least 50 surgeries will be carried out until the end of the year, the rest — in 2022-2023. If necessary, the possibility of allocation of additional 50 implants will be considered,» the ministry noted.

At the first stage, it is planned to operate on 29 hearing-impaired children.

A cochlear implant is a medical device that acts directly on the auditory nerve to compensate for hearing loss in some patients with large or severe sensorineural hearing loss.