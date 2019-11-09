11:23
First audiologist’s office opens in Bishkek

An audiologist’s office was opened at the Family Medicine Centers No. 6 for carriers of cochlear implants with hearing impairment in Bishkek. Director of Development NGO Saida Abdukadyrova told 24.kg news agency.

Within the framework of the project «Access to Education for Children with Hearing Impairments,» Development NGO purchased equipment for tuning speech processors of cochlear implants. It is noted that such services were not available in the country previously, and Kyrgyzstanis had to travel abroad every six months.

«In early summer, two specialists from Kyrgyzstan underwent training at the Good Hearing Workshop school in Kiev, where they received all the necessary knowledge, specialized and developing literature, and now have begun training of specialists in Kyrgyzstan,» said the Director of Development NGO Saida Abdukadyrova.

A brief review on tuning of speech processors was conducted by a hearing specialist Salyibubu Kalybaeva, who underwent an advanced training on tuning cochlear implantation systems.
