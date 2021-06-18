14:35
USD 84.64
EUR 101.15
RUB 1.17
English

Free heart surgeries performed for children from affected families in Batken

Surgeons from the Scientific Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation, together with BOSTI KG medical company, will perform free heart surgeries for children whose families have suffered during the border conflict in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan.

The operations will be performed until June 19 at the General Medical Practice Center in Leilek district, Isfana town.

Two children with congenital heart defects, ventricular septal defect, and high pulmonary hypertension have already been operated on.

«Our specialists performed operations to close the ventricular septal defect in conditions of artificial circulation. The operations were successful, the condition of the operated children is satisfactory, and they have already been transferred to the wards. We would like to note that children weighing 12-14 kilograms were for the first time operated on in the district hospital conditions,» the institute reported.

The specialists are planning to perform four more operations.

In addition, employees of the Scientific Research Institute provide free consultative and diagnostic assistance to the affected residents within a month. This is already the twelfth business trip of the Institute’s specialists to Batken region since 2016.

Within the framework of Mobile Cardiac Surgery project, the specialists of the Institute are ready to provide qualified assistance to residents of Batken and all over Kyrgyzstan on an ongoing basis.
link: https://24.kg/english/198148/
views: 61
Print
Related
Hearing-impaired children to undergo free surgeries
Unique brain surgery performed in Bishkek
Unique surgery to implant heart valve performed in Osh city
Hi-tech brain surgery without scalpel performed in Osh city
Osmonbek Artykbaev returns to SCNS detention center after surgery
Kyrgyzstan conducts “Illegal Alien” operation
Patient with hemophilia first operated in Kyrgyzstan
Ophthalmologist from South Korea operates Kyrgyzstanis free of charge
Most of population of Kyrgyzstan against polygamy
Quota in Turkey. Ten Kyrgyzstanis return without surgeries
Popular
Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan
Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20 Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city
Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations
18 June, Friday
14:30
Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan takes 3rd place at CAFA U-20 Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan takes 3rd...
14:11
Free heart surgeries performed for children from affected families in Batken
13:52
Court to consider preventive measure for Asylbek Jeenbekov on June 23
13:38
Lawyers: Adoption of law on manipulation of information is impossible
13:03
Kumtor case: Taiyrbek Sarpashev detained