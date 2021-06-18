Free heart surgeries performed for children from affected families in Batken

Surgeons from the Scientific Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation, together with BOSTI KG medical company, will perform free heart surgeries for children whose families have suffered during the border conflict in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan.

The operations will be performed until June 19 at the General Medical Practice Center in Leilek district, Isfana town.

Two children with congenital heart defects, ventricular septal defect, and high pulmonary hypertension have already been operated on.

«Our specialists performed operations to close the ventricular septal defect in conditions of artificial circulation. The operations were successful, the condition of the operated children is satisfactory, and they have already been transferred to the wards. We would like to note that children weighing 12-14 kilograms were for the first time operated on in the district hospital conditions,» the institute reported.

The specialists are planning to perform four more operations.

In addition, employees of the Scientific Research Institute provide free consultative and diagnostic assistance to the affected residents within a month. This is already the twelfth business trip of the Institute’s specialists to Batken region since 2016.

Within the framework of Mobile Cardiac Surgery project, the specialists of the Institute are ready to provide qualified assistance to residents of Batken and all over Kyrgyzstan on an ongoing basis.