Kyrgyzstan conducts “Illegal Alien” operation

Kyrgyzstan conducted «Illegal Alien» operation. The State Border Service reported.

The operation was conducted jointly with law enforcement units and the State Migration Service under the auspices of the CSTO to block the channels of illegal migration, identify illegal migrants and transnational organized crime groups.

At least 13 violators of the migration legislation were detected. They are citizens of China, Russia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

They were fined for 49,000 soms.

One foreigner was deported outside Kyrgyzstan. Law enforcement authorities opened 14 criminal cases on crimes related to the illegal crossing of the state border.

«We completed the first active phase of the joint operation «Illegal Alien 2018,» the main purpose of which was to counter illegal migration in the CSTO countries. Each of the departments will continue to work in this direction. The operation will last throughout the year,» said Colonel Aibek Kutmanov, Head of the Main Directorate of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.