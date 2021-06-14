15:39
Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20

The second batch of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will arrive in Kyrgyzstan by June 20. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, delivery of 150,000 doses is expected this week.

Previously, there were problems with the vaccine delivery due to lack of flights. Officials said later that the issue had been resolved.

The delivery dates of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines have not been specified.

According to the Ministry of Health and Social Development, only about 90,000 people have been vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan as of June 11, including more than 52,000 with the second dose.
