Hajj 2026: Tender announced for supply of vaccines for pilgrims

A tender has been announced for the supply of influenza and meningitis vaccines for pilgrims who are going to perform Hajj in 2026. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

It is noted that local suppliers are required to supply inactivated influenza vaccines and meningococcal polysaccharide vaccines of the ACYW135 serogroup. Bidders must provide a number of documents and technical specifications for the vaccines.

The following requirements have been set by the host country in Saudi Arabia:

Vaccines must have been used in Kyrgyzstan for the past three years and have positive characteristics;

A certificate of conformity and a registration certificate from the Department of Medicines and Medical Products under the Ministry of Health;

The supplier must have experience fulfilling two similar contracts for the supply of vaccines and medications (in the past three years);

Transportation is carried out in thermal containers at a certain temperature;

The vaccine must be delivered within 30 days of the contract signing.

The country began accepting applications from new candidates for the 2026 Hajj on September 23. Citizens planning to participate in the pilgrimage are required to register within the established deadline. Late registration will not be accepted.

Previously, the Kyrgyz Republic received 6,060 quotas from Saudi Arabia.