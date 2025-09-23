Kyrgyzstan announces competition for supply of vaccines for pilgrims

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan announced a competition for supply of influenza and meningitis vaccines for pilgrims traveling to Hajj in 2026.

According to the terms, the vaccines must meet international requirements and be registered with the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic. The vaccines must be certified by the World Health Organization and approved by Saudi Arabia, and they must be stored and transported under temperature control.

Companies licensed for pharmaceutical activities and experienced in similar contracts are eligible to participate. Applications from potential suppliers are accepted until October 20, and the competition itself will take place on October 22 in Bishkek.