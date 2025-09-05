17:45
USD 87.45
EUR 101.95
RUB 1.08
English

Russian vaccine against horse strangles to be produced in Kyrgyzstan

Russian vaccine against horse strangles will be produced at bio-industrial complexes in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan under license agreements. The announcement was made following the session «Agroindustry of the Far East: A Look into the Future» at the Eastern Economic Forum by Mikhail Neustroev, Doctor of Veterinary Sciences, Chief Researcher, and Head of the Veterinary Biotechnology Laboratory at the Yakut Scientific Research Institute of Agriculture of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

«Under a licensing agreement, production of our vaccine has already begun in Mongolia. We are preparing to sign similar agreements with producers in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. In July, we received an Eurasian patent,» Neustroev said.

He added that a business mission to Uzbekistan is planned for late September, with the initiative supported by the Export Support Center of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Strangles is an acute infectious disease of horse lymph nodes, mainly affecting young animals. The vaccine was originally developed by Yakut scientists in 2001 and re-registered in its improved form in 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/342422/
views: 39
Print
Related
Measles outbreak: Health Ministry urges not to doubt vaccine effectiveness
New TB vaccine to appear in the world
Influenza vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan by the end of September
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives vehicles for transportation of vaccines
11 new cold rooms to help improve storage of vaccines in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: COVAX mechanism ceases operations
Warehouse for vaccine storage built in Naryn district
EU has not used 215 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines worth €4 billion
Veterinary service to purchase vaccines against foot-and-mouth disease, rabies
Eight vaccine storage facilities to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Indian company launches gold mining in Kyrgyzstan Indian company launches gold mining in Kyrgyzstan
Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Number of documents signed as a result of SCO Heads of State Council meeting Number of documents signed as a result of SCO Heads of State Council meeting
How Niagara Falls looked like on Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day How Niagara Falls looked like on Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day
5 September, Friday
17:35
Russian vaccine against horse strangles to be produced in Kyrgyzstan Russian vaccine against horse strangles to be produced...
17:26
XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan
17:16
Alma-Atinskaya Street and road to GES-5 turned into massive construction site
15:32
Transport Ministry to build bridge across Naryn River on Bishkek—Osh road
15:27
Kyrgyzstan to introduce new allowance for families in remote areas