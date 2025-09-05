Russian vaccine against horse strangles to be produced in Kyrgyzstan

Russian vaccine against horse strangles will be produced at bio-industrial complexes in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan under license agreements. The announcement was made following the session «Agroindustry of the Far East: A Look into the Future» at the Eastern Economic Forum by Mikhail Neustroev, Doctor of Veterinary Sciences, Chief Researcher, and Head of the Veterinary Biotechnology Laboratory at the Yakut Scientific Research Institute of Agriculture of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

«Under a licensing agreement, production of our vaccine has already begun in Mongolia. We are preparing to sign similar agreements with producers in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. In July, we received an Eurasian patent,» Neustroev said.

He added that a business mission to Uzbekistan is planned for late September, with the initiative supported by the Export Support Center of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Strangles is an acute infectious disease of horse lymph nodes, mainly affecting young animals. The vaccine was originally developed by Yakut scientists in 2001 and re-registered in its improved form in 2021.