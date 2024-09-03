Influenza vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan by the end of September

Influenza vaccine will be delivered to Kyrgyzstan by the end of September. Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the representatives of the state enterprise, 20 million soms have been allocated for the centralized purchase of 67,796 doses of flu vaccine.

For comparison, 90,700 doses of the vaccine were purchased in 2023 and 82,700 doses in 2022.

Vaccination is free of charge, and first of all, persons from the risk group are vaccinated, namely: