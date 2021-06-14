14:08
COVID-19: No cases of death after vaccination registered in Kyrgyzstan

There have been no reports about death after vaccination against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

A Twitter user Baktybek Zhumashev wrote about the death of an elderly man, allegedly after receiving the second dose of Sputnik V vaccine.

«We have an epidemiological surveillance system. If something is related to vaccination, then hospitals — whether it is an intensive care unit or other departments — must give an emergency notification within 24 hours. The system did not receive such a notification,» the center noted.

According to the Ministry of Health and Social Development, 90,000 people have been vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan as of June 11.
