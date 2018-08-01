12:32
Kyrgyzstan forms expert group to reform orphanages, residential care homes

An expert working group has been set up in Kyrgyzstan under the Presidential Administration to reform the system of orphanages and residential care institutions. The press service of the head of state reported.

The group will study the optimization of residential care homes, the implementation of state policy to promote the interests and needs of children, protect the rights of the child to the family environment, and assist in the creation of services to support children and families in difficult life situations.

The expert group includes representatives of state bodies, as well as non-governmental organizations that deal with the protection of children’s rights.

Nazgul Turdubekova, the head of Child’s Rights Defenders League, raised the questions of family support and child protection during the meeting of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov with representatives of the country’s civil society on July 19. On July 27, the head of state met with her to discuss in detail the issues of reforming the system of orphanages. Following the meeting, a decision to create a working group was made.
