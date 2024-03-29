17:21
USD 89.47
EUR 96.56
RUB 0.97
English

Orphanage in St. Petersburg named after Kyrgyzstani Toktogon Altybasarova

The toponymic commission of St. Petersburg named the Center for Promotion of Family Upbringing No. 4 on Yaroslavsky Prospect after Toktogon Altybasarova, who sheltered 150 children during the siege of Leningrad. Gorod-plus.tv reported.

The social institution plans to open a commemorative exhibition together with the Museum of the Defense and Siege of Leningrad.

«This is part of the history of our city. Toktogon Altybasarova has become a symbol of salvation, mercy, motherhood, and selflessness. We know that she was young then, but she took on such a mission,» the Director of the center, Olga Galkina, said.

Toktogon Altybasarova became a legend during her lifetime. It was she who was the prototype for the monument to the siege survivors and Kyrgyzstanis, who sheltered Leningrad residents during the war.

Toktogon Altybasarova died in 2015.
link: https://24.kg/english/290265/
views: 117
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov meets with governor of St. Petersburg
Number of children abandoned by Kyrgyzstanis grows in Russia’s orphanages
St. Petersburg ready to help Bishkek develop urban development plans
15-year-old girl raped in Voenno-Antonovka orphanage
Informal CIS summit: Presidents informed about biological safety
Informal CIS summit: Presidents discuss fight against coronavirus
Death of child in orphanage: Deputy Education Minister reprimanded
Teenager dies in Voenno-Antonovka orphanage
Orphanages, boarding schools provided with food products until end of June
Bishkek to host days of St. Petersburg
Popular
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported
Agricultural census to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 Agricultural census to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Structure of electricity consumption changes in Kyrgyzstan Structure of electricity consumption changes in Kyrgyzstan
Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
29 March, Friday
17:19
Volunteers find tourists from Russia who got lost in Adygene gorge Volunteers find tourists from Russia who got lost in Ad...
17:08
100 industrial and 100 social facilities to be opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
17:03
Bishkek City Hall hands over keys to apartments to orphans
16:12
CSTO ready to begin exercises in three countries
16:05
Orphanage in St. Petersburg named after Kyrgyzstani Toktogon Altybasarova