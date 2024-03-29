Orphanage in St. Petersburg named after Kyrgyzstani Toktogon Altybasarova

The toponymic commission of St. Petersburg named the Center for Promotion of Family Upbringing No. 4 on Yaroslavsky Prospect after Toktogon Altybasarova, who sheltered 150 children during the siege of Leningrad. Gorod-plus.tv reported.

The social institution plans to open a commemorative exhibition together with the Museum of the Defense and Siege of Leningrad.

«This is part of the history of our city. Toktogon Altybasarova has become a symbol of salvation, mercy, motherhood, and selflessness. We know that she was young then, but she took on such a mission,» the Director of the center, Olga Galkina, said.

Toktogon Altybasarova became a legend during her lifetime. It was she who was the prototype for the monument to the siege survivors and Kyrgyzstanis, who sheltered Leningrad residents during the war.

Toktogon Altybasarova died in 2015.