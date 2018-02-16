16:08
-9
USD 68.05
EUR 85.01
RUB 1.20
English

Over 700 children put up for adoption, 900 children - sent to orphanages in 2017

In 2017, more than 700 children were put up for adoption in Kyrgyzstan. Such data was presented today at the board meeting of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.

As reported, in a year, there were detected more than 7,980 children in a difficult life situation. More than a half of them were taken out of difficulties.

At least 730 children of them were handed over to foster families (for adoption), 821 - under guardianship, 508  - for tentative care, 894 - to children's institutions, 22 - to foster families, and 209 - to rehabilitation and day care centers.

At the same time, 455 children were returned from the children's institutions to the families, 95 children resumed their schooling.

The Ministry continues to develop the institute of foster families. Since 2014, at least 47 families have been trained.
link:
views: 108
Print
Related
Electricity tariff for orphanages in Kyrgyzstan revised
80 percent of schools in Kyrgyzstan switched to five-day study week
Women in Naryn go on hunger strike demanding to repeal benefits law
Ombudsman calls for toughening punishment for rape abuse of children
Seven reasons for depriving parental rights in Kyrgyzstan
Number of kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan increases 2.5 times in six years
Minibus with children turns over in south of Kyrgyzstan
5 children left without care of parents returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan
368 children in Kyrgyzstan suffer from diabetes
Two children killed in Batken
Popular
Wedding cortege amazed Bal Ganesh but did not hinder from marrying Kyrgyz girl Wedding cortege amazed Bal Ganesh but did not hinder from marrying Kyrgyz girl
Contract for 2nd phase of modernization of Toktogul HPP signed Contract for 2nd phase of modernization of Toktogul HPP signed
Tashkent-Balykchi train to start operating already in March Tashkent-Balykchi train to start operating already in March
President of Kyrgyzstan says good-bye to Ambassador of Kazakhstan President of Kyrgyzstan says good-bye to Ambassador of Kazakhstan