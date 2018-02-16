Over 700 children put up for adoption, 900 children - sent to orphanages in 2017

In 2017, more than 700 children were put up for adoption in Kyrgyzstan. Such data was presented today at the board meeting of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.

As reported, in a year, there were detected more than 7,980 children in a difficult life situation. More than a half of them were taken out of difficulties.

At least 730 children of them were handed over to foster families (for adoption), 821 - under guardianship, 508 - for tentative care, 894 - to children's institutions, 22 - to foster families, and 209 - to rehabilitation and day care centers.

At the same time, 455 children were returned from the children's institutions to the families, 95 children resumed their schooling.

The Ministry continues to develop the institute of foster families. Since 2014, at least 47 families have been trained.