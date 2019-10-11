Bishkek Dom Malyutki baby orphanage marks its 100th anniversary

Bishkek Dom Malyutki (Specialized Center for Children and Family Rehabilitation) celebrated its 100 anniversary. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As part of the celebration, a new department for early intervention and rehabilitation was officially opened.

«The department implements individual programs of early intervention, medical and social rehabilitation, psychological and pedagogical correction, as well as day care for children with disabilities from birth to six years old,» the ministry said.