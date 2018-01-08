Electricity tariff for orphanages in Kyrgyzstan revised

Tariff for electricity for orphanages is being revised in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the State Agency for Regulation of Fuel and Energy Complex Taalaybek Nurbashev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Committee on Fuel, Energy Complex and Subsoil Use of the Parliament instructed to consider reduction of the tariff for orphanages, boarding schools, and religious institutions. «First of all, it is necessary to take into account orphanages. The tariff will be revised as part of the development of a new tariff policy,» explained Taalaybek Nurbashev.

In addition, the committee collects information on the number of mosques, churches and other religious institutions. After studying the information, they will be assigned to a certain group of consumers and set a tariff for electricity.

Currently, religious institutions, some orphanages, boarding schools pay for electricity as non-residential consumers — 2.24 soms per kilowatt-hour. The deputies of the Parliament instructed the government to submit a proposal and an analysis of tariff formation until mid-January. Final decision should be made within three months.