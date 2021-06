Six people were killed, two were injured in traffic accident in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The traffic accident occurred on the 495kilometer of Bishkek — Osh road in Uuru-Zhar village. Mercedes-Benz truck and Honda Odyssey car collided. Rescuers handed over the bodies of the deceased to doctors. The victims were hospitalized.

Causes of the traffic accident are being investigated.