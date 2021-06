Two cars collided in Zhaiyl district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at 09.13 on the 60kilometer of Bishkek — Osh highway.

Daewoo Nexia and Mercedes-Benz collided. As a result, two people were injured, they were hospitalized. Law enforcement officers continue to work at the scene.

Causes of the traffic accident are being investigated.